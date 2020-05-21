Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Two Horses Stuck In Ravine Rescued In Suffolk County
AG Charges Off-Duty NYPD Cop From Long Island With Killing Childhood Friend

The victim, Christopher Curro Photo Credit: GoFundMe

An off-duty NNYPD officer has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his best friend.

Errick Allen, 27, of North Massapequa, was arrested on Thursday, May 21, for second-degree murder in the shooting death, said New York State Attorney General Letitia James.

Christopher Curro, 25, of West Babylon, was allegedly shot numerous times, including in the face, on Tuesday, May 12, in Farmingdale, Nassau County Police said.

The two, who were best friends since childhood, were arguing when the incident turned to a physical struggle and then a shooting.

Curro, who worked as a pizza deliveryman, and Allen had graduated from Farmingdale High School together.

“We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty to end another man’s life,” said James. “My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law.”

Allen, who was hired last year and is assigned to the 109th Precinct in Queens, has been suspended without pay, said the NYPD.

He is expected to be arraigned later Thursday.

