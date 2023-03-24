Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Police Seeking Help Locating Patchogue Hit-Run Driver
News

7 Students Hospitalized After Crash Involving School Bus In Moriches

Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories
Seven students were hospitalized following a three-car crash involving a school bus on Montauk Highway east of Bay Point Drive in Moriches Friday morning, March 24.
Seven students were hospitalized following a three-car crash involving a school bus on Montauk Highway east of Bay Point Drive in Moriches Friday morning, March 24. Photo Credit: Center Moriches Fire Department

Seven students were hospitalized following a crash involving a school bus on a Long Island roadway Friday morning, March 24.

It happened just after 8 a.m. in Moriches, on Montauk Highway east of Bay Point Drive, according to the Center Moriches Fire Department.

Emergency crews arrived to find three vehicles involved, including a school bus with 33 students on board. Photos from the scene show a white SUV with extensive rear end damage.

Medics evaluated all students and found that seven had suffered minor injuries, according to fire officials. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials did not elaborate on the nature of their injuries.

It was not immediately clear which school the students attend.

The other drivers were not injured and refused medical treatment.

Suffolk County Police are investigating what caused the crash.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.