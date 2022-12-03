57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she committed on Long Island was caught in Connecticut, police said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.

Later that day around 7:20 p.m., Jewitt turned herself in to Connecticut State Police and was taken to York Correctional Institute in Niantic, where she is held on a $500,000 bond, according to police.

Jewitt is charged with the following:

Second-degree burglary;

First-degree grand larceny;

Fugitive from justice.

It is not clear what Jewitt stole, or where the incident happened. Whatever Jewitt stole was worth over $1 million, according to police.

Jewitt was arraigned in Middletown Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 1.

