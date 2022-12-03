Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Violent Convict Admits To 'Terrorizing' Teen During Break-In At Middle Island Home
News

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Jacqueline Jewett, age 57, of Westbrook, Connecticut.
Jacqueline Jewett, age 57, of Westbrook, Connecticut. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A woman wanted for larceny she committed on Long Island was caught in Connecticut, police said. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.

Later that day around 7:20 p.m., Jewitt turned herself in to Connecticut State Police and was taken to York Correctional Institute in Niantic, where she is held on a $500,000 bond, according to police. 

Jewitt is charged with the following: 

  • Second-degree burglary; 
  • First-degree grand larceny; 
  • Fugitive from justice. 

It is not clear what Jewitt stole, or where the incident happened. Whatever Jewitt stole was worth over $1 million, according to police. 

Jewitt was arraigned in Middletown Superior Court on Thursday, Dec. 1. 

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.