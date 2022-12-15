32-Year-Old Woman Who Died In Dix Hills Cottage Fire Remembered For 'Enthusiasm For Life'

A 32-year-old woman who died in a fire at her Long Island home is being remembered by those who knew her as a dedicated businesswoman whose enthusiasm and love of life left a lasting impact on others.

Tanya Bathija died in an early morning fire that broke out at a Dix Hills cottage on Carlls Straight Path, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Earlier this year, Bathija opened a Dunkin' Donuts location in Bellport, and she told GreaterLongIsland.com that her hope was to continue the entrepreneurial legacy built by her parents, who also own multiple businesses in the area.

Following news of her death, some of those who knew Bathija shared tributes in her memory.

"Tanya Bathija was beaming with pride when we cut the ribbon on her brand new Dunkin store in North Bellport," said Councilman and Deputy Supervisor for the Town of Brookhaven Dan Panico. "We spoke about her transition from college at F.I.T. to her MBA and how she planned to put all that she learned in school, and from her father Ben, to work on her own business ventures."

"We are saddened to hear the devastating news of mine and Karlie Cennamo dear friend Tanya Bathija," Elback Equine, a New York business that offers horse riding lessons, said in a Facebook post. "If there are people that come into your life and leave a lasting impression, Tanya was one of them. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious and always had a way of making you feel alive. We can only hope her fighting spirit lives on in all of the people that she touched. Rest easy, sweet girl. You will surely be missed."

Others also expressed condolences for the Bathija family during this difficult time.

"Please keep the Bathija family in your thoughts and prayers, as they have suffered the tragic loss of their daughter Tanya," Councilman Michael A. Loguercio Jr. said. "This family, who have truly become our dear friends, are always the first to be there for others and always bring only the best products to all of the communities that they serve. RIP Tanya, and God please keep watch over her family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.