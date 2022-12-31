23-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Pickup Truck In Front Of Riverhead Auto Dealership

A 23-year-old was killed after being struck by a pickup truck outside an auto dealership on Long Island.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Riverhead, in front of the Apple Honda Dealership at 1375 Old Country Road.

First-arriving Riverhead PD patrol units located a man struck in the roadway.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. was requested and responded to the scene to assist the victim.

The Riverhead Police Detective Squad was also requested and responded to further the investigation.

The subsequent investigation determined that Dean Arnum, age 23, of Middle Island, was struck while crossing Old Country by a 2013 Ford F-150 vehicle operated by a 71-year-old man from Calverton who stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

It was later determined that Arnum was also possibly struck by another vehicle that left the scene, according to Riverhead Police.

Dean Arnum succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was also requested and responded to assist in the investigation.

No criminal charges were filed against the driver of the F-150.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.

