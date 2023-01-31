21-Year-Old Hit, Killed Crossing Busy Rocky Point Street

A 21-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Long Island street.

Emergency crews in Rocky Point were called at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night, Jan. 30, with reports that a car had struck a pedestrian on Route 25A east of Rocky Point Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

Investigators said Sharif Murray, of Rocky Point, was struck by a Subaru Forester as he attempted to cross Route 25A. Murray was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 75-year-old driver and his wife, both of Shoreham, were not injured, police said. Their vehicle was impounded to undergo safety checks.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact Suffolk County Police at 631-852-8752.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.