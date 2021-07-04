20-Year-Old Long Island Man Charged With DWI After Fatally Striking Pedestrian, Police Say

A 20-year-old Long Island man was charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash that killed a pedestrian, police announced.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Friday, July 2, Steven Moscatiello, age 20, of Garden City, was operating a gray-colored 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park at the intersection of Cherry Lane when he struck the male pedestrian, Nassau County Police said.

The 50-year-old victim, a resident of Huntington Station, succumbed to his injuries and at 12:51 a.m. when he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The man's identity has not yet been released.

Moscatiello was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday, July 3, in First District Court in Hempstead.

The investigation is ongoing.

