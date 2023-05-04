Partly Cloudy 52°

New Brunch Spot In Babylon Cited For 'Absolutely Delicious Food'

A new restaurant on Long Island serving up breakfast and brunch dishes is receiving high praise weeks after opening.

Mack’s, located in Babylon at 94 East Main Street, welcomed its first diners in April 2023. Pictured is the Steak Sando. Photo Credit: Instagram/macks.babylon
Michael Mashburn
Mack’s, located in Babylon at 94 East Main Street, welcomed its first diners on Friday, April 21.

The eatery has an array of menu options, including steak sando, biscuits and gravy, avocado toast, and a chicken sandwich, according to its Instagram page.

There are also several soups, salads, and sandwiches to choose from, along with beer, wine, and cocktails. 

“We are proud to offer numerous options for our vegan friends as well as our gluten free diners and have not forgotten something for our younger tummies,” reads its website.

In the days since opening, the restaurant has already received positive feedback online, with one Yelp reviewer praising its “incredible” staff and decor.

“The food and drinks were (incredible) as well!” the Levittown customer wrote. “Had the chicken sandwich, which was delicious. I will absolutely be returning.”

Danielle A., of West Babylon, also heaped praise on the eatery, citing its “absolutely delicious food” and “romantic ambience.”

Mack’s is open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find out more on its website

