Nesconset 21-Year-Old Driving Recklessly Nabbed After Fleeing From Cruiser In Sagaponack: Polic

A 21-year-old Long Island man was apprehended after police say he drove recklessly and fled from a patrol cruiser trying to stop him.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Joe Lombardi
At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 Southampton Town Police received a report of a reckless, erratic driver eastbound on Montauk Highway in the village of Sagaponack. 

A patrol officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop after spotting the vehicle at a high rate of speed, passing vehicles unlawfully, said police. 

The sedan driver failed to comply and continued eastbound, still at a high rate of speed and operating recklessly. 

Ultimately, the officer discontinued following it for safety reasons. 

A short while later, the vehicle was located by East Hampton Town Police, and the driver was arrested for unrelated charges in that jurisdiction. 

While in custody at East Hampton Town Police, the driver was identified regarding the incident in Sagaponack, and following an investigation, William Barbera, of Nesconset, was charged with:

  • Unlawfully feeling a police officer in a motor vehicle,
  • Reckless driving,
  • Other traffic violations.

Barbera was released on an appearance ticket for court at a later date.

