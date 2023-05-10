Mistaken Identity? Accused Long Island Sexual Abuser Says He Mistook Child For Girlfriend

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, May 9 that the man (whose identity has remained anonymous to protect his victims) was convicted by a jury on multiple counts of charges related to his inappropriately touching two minors.

According to the DA’s office, the man lived with his girlfriend and her two children from September 2019 to January 2022, when the crimes were being committed.

At night, after the youngest child had gone to bed, the evidence at the trial established that the man repeatedly touched the child’s vagina. This happened repeatedly from the time the child was seven through the age of nine.

In January 2022, the youngest child confided in the older child about her abuse, not knowing that her sister had been subject to additional inappropriate conduct by the man.

Together, the two sisters told their mother about the man’s actions.

Before kicking him out of the house, the mother confronted the man about the abuse.

He allegedly gave multiple excuses, including that he may have wandered into the wrong room at night, that he may have mistaken the child for his girlfriend when he “gets handsy” at night, and even that the youngest child may have thought that he touched her vagina when really he was looking for the TV remote in her bed.

“This defendant exploited his access to the child victims to abuse them,” said District Attorney Ray A. Tierney of the trial.

“Rather than protecting these two children, this defendant took advantage of their innocence to abuse them.”

The man was convicted of the following charges:

Second-degree course of sexual conduct against a child;

Endangering the welfare of a child, two counts;

He is due back in court for sentencing on Monday, June 26.

