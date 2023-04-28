Medford Catalytic Converter Thief Pleads Guilty For Second Incident: DA

Daniel Labbe’s Thursday, April 27 guilty plea could lead him to face two to four more years behind bars, on top of his current sentence, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

Earlier Report: Trio Indicted In Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suffolk County

According to court documents and his plea, Labbe, 43, of Medford, removed two catalytic converters from a work truck parked in front of MJM Plumbing & Mechanical, Inc. in Rocky Point.

The incident occurred on the morning of October 22, 2022, at around 8:50 a.m.

“This defendant has been caught not once, but twice, for stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, causing a disruption to a local business in Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

"To those that would seek to steal catalytic converters in Suffolk County, our message is clear – we are watching, and you will be held to account for your actions.”

Labbe is due back in court on Wednesday, May 17 to be sentenced. It is expected that he’ll receive a sentence of two to four years in prison.

He is currently already serving two to four years in prison for a previous catalytic converter theft, for which he was sentenced on Jan. 13.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.