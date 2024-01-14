Mastic Beach Teen Driving SUV Accused Of Exposing Himself To Minor

The alleged incident happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 in Mastic Beach.

A 16-year-old girl was walking on Mayfield Drive when a man driving an SUV stopped the vehicle, opened the door and exposed himself to the girl while committing a lewd act, Suffolk County Police said.

Following an investigation by detectives, Davion Commodore, age 19, of Mastic Beach was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 14 at about 11:30 a.m. in Yaphank.

He was charged with:

Public lewdness,

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He was released on a desk appearance ticket and is scheduled to be arraigned at SCPD First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident, or who believes they may be a victim of Commodore, to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.