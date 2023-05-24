Fair 66°

Man Who Threw Gun, Drugs While Fleeing Police In Copiague Convicted

A Long Island man has been convicted of possessing a loaded illegal loaded gun and drugs after a noise complaint turned into a foot chase, authorities said.

Copiague resident Joe Nunez, aged 34, was convicted of multiple felonies that originated from a noise complaint and ended with Nunez throwing away a loaded gun and drugs in an attempt to escape officers, the District Attorney announced.
Joe Nunez, aged 34, of Copiague, was found guilty by jury trial of felony charges that originated from an unrelated noise complaint, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

According to the trial, on August 14, 2022, police responded to noise complaints near Campagnoli Avenue.

After wrapping up addressing the complaints, Nunez was seen by police driving an unregistered dirt bike.

He fled on the bike when officers approached him, but soon struck a parked car and continued to flee on foot.

During the foot pursuit, police observed Nunez throw a black metal object under a car on the corner of Campagnoli and Colombo Avenues. He also was seen throwing a plastic bag over the fence of a residential home.

Nunez was nabbed and arrested by police following the foot chase.

An investigation into the thrown items revealed that Nunez had discarded a loaded illegal firearm, as well as a bag that contained fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine.

On Tuesday, May 23, Nunez was found guilty of the following:

  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts
  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Nunez had previously been charged with possessing a controlled substance in 2007 and again in 2015, along with a conviction of assault.

He is due back in court on Thursday, July 6, and faces up to 15 years in prison. 

