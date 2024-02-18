Man Struck, Killed By Lirr Train In Mastic After Departure From Montauk

The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday, Feb 17 in Mastic, according to MTA Police Department Spokesperson Aaron Donovan.

The train, which departed from Montauk at around 5:20 p.m., was due into Jamaica, Queens at 8 p.m.

The man was struck near the Mastic Road railroad crossing, Donovan said, adding that the incident is being investigated as a suicide.

The LIRR resumed normal service on the branch at approximately 9:20 p.m. with residual delays.

The identity of the man has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

