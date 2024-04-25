Man Chokes Suffolk Woman While Holding Their Infant Son, Makes Over 1K Threatening Calls: DA

Suffolk County prosecutors slapped Saratoga County resident Preston Wido, age 37, of Clifton Park, with multiple felony and misdemeanor domestic violence charges on Wednesday, April 24.

According to investigators, Wido left the victim two voicemails threatening to kill her on Monday, March 11. Police arrested him a week later on aggravated harassment charges and a full stay away order was issued on behalf of the victim.

He continued harassing the woman over the next 10 days, showing up at her apartment and threatening to harm her, prosecutors allege. He reportedly called the victim over 1,300 times, all in violation of the protection order.

As police were investigating the alleged harassment, they learned of an August 2023 domestic incident in which Wido was allegedly caught on home surveillance video choking the woman with one hand while holding their infant son in the other.

All of the offenses occurred while Wido was out on bail facing nearly a dozen other criminal charges in Albany County, including robbery, rape, strangulation, and aggravated animal cruelty.

“Domestic violence disputes are traumatic events that have lingering effects on the life of the victim,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “My office vigorously prosecutes all acts of domestic violence. Victims should not be afraid to come forward.”

In court Wednesday, Wido was arraigned on the following charges:

Three counts of criminal contempt (felony and misdemeanor)

Criminal obstruction of breathing (misdemeanor)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

Three counts of aggravated harassment (misdemeanor)

He was held at the Suffolk County jail on $20,000 bond ahead of his next court appearance on Tuesday, June 18.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.