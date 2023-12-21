Man Kills Himself Inside Lake Ronkonkoma Home After Shooting At Officers, Police Say

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20 in Lake Ronkonkoma.

The officers responded to a 911 call reporting an intoxicated and suicidal man with a handgun inside a home, located at 26 Wiggins St., according to Suffolk County Police.

Shortly after police arrival, Pedro Laureano, age 55, a resident of the home, exited the house and exchanged gunfire with an officer, said police.

Laureano then retreated and barricaded himself in the home.

A short while later, police heard gunshots and Emergency Service Section officers made entry into the home where they found Laureano, dead from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Homicide Section detectives at 631-852- 6392. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.