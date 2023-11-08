Man Charged With Fatal Holtsville Hit-Run

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Syrop of Holtsville faced his indictment on Wednesday, Nov. 8 for the incident that killed Jennifer Bianco, age 41, of Bay Shore, the Suffolk County District Attorney announced.

Nearly six months prior, on Sunday, May 21, Syrop was driving his blue 2020 Chevy Silverado south on North Ocean Avenue in Holtsville.

At approximately 12 a.m., near Fish Road, he allegedly struck Bianco, who was walking on the shoulder of the road.

Without stopping or reporting the incident, Syrop fled.

Bianco died as a result of the injuries she sustained. Her body was found nearly eight hours later.

According to the DA’s Office, an investigation matched car parts found at the scene to Syrop’s car, which was found parked in his home driveway the day after the crash.

“This defendant was allegedly more concerned about the consequences that he would face, rather than rendering aid to Jennifer Bianco,” said District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney in a statement.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a felony.

In addition to having his license suspended, Syrop was ordered to be held on a $10,000 cash, $20,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond during the pendency of the case.

He is due to re-appear in court on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.