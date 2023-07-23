'Magical New Gem': New Montauk Restaurant Cited For 'Next Level' Food

Fisher’s Montauk, located in Montauk at 440 West Lake Drive, opened in mid-July 2023.

Under the direction of husband-and-wife owners Zach Terzis and Charlotte Olander, the restaurant seeks to be a “breath of fresh air” to the east end dining scene while paying homage to Montauk’s local heritage, they said.

“When asked about why we decided to open Fisher’s, the honest answer sounds a little selfish. Fisher’s serves the foods and flavors we crave the most when we’re away from Sweden,” Terzis said.

“There’s nowhere to find them in New York, so we wanted to build a restaurant to satisfy our cravings.”

Inspired by Olander’s Swedish roots, the menu features an array of tantalizing seafood dishes like the Shrimp Skagen, described as a unique twist on the classic shrimp salad, and the Lojrom and Rosti, a potato pancake topped with white fish caviar.

Appetizers include the Beausoleil Oysters, Grilled Langoustines, and Mushroom Toast.

The dessert offerings are equally enticing, including a Swedish chocolate and coconut treat and crispy waffles with white chocolate and strawberries.

The restaurant also serves several cocktails, wines, and beers.

In the short time that it’s been open, Fisher’s Montauk has already received rave reviews from several customers, including one who dubbed it “a magical new gem in Montauk.”

Another customer described the food as “next level” in a Google review after trying the restaurant on a whim.

“We started with the midsummer Collins and wild strawberry cocktails (both excellent),” they said. “Such an amazing addition to Montauk. Prices are reasonable and the food really is phenomenal.”

Fisher’s Montauk is open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find out more on its website.

