Lindenhurst Superintendent Resigns Abruptly Just One Year After Starting

At a special meeting on Monday, July 17, the Lindenhurst Board of Education announced that it accepted the resignation of Superintendent of Schools Anthony Davidson, who had only been appointed to the position the summer before.

He will serve on special assignment until Monday, July 31.

However, in his place, the board appointed Vincent Caravana to serve as the district’s Acting Superintendent through Davidson’s last day, and will be the interim superintendent until after that.

In a statement, Lindenhurst School District would not elaborate on the reason for Davidson’s departure, saying only:

“While we understand that the community may have questions regarding this update, please understand that as it is a matter of personnel, and no further details can be shared publicly as we wish to respect the right to privacy for all involved.”

The announcement comes after a school year that saw incidents such as a bomb threat and a stabbing at Lindenhurst Middle School, which prompted the district to up the number of on-campus security guards and explore a partnership with a security firm.

Davidson began his career as an English teacher in the Commack School District before making his way through the ranks at different districts across Long Island.

Caravana, the new acting superintendent, has worked in the Lindenhurst school district since 2009, according to the Board’s announcement.

