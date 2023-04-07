Will This New Huntington Eatery Be ‘One Of The Top Long Island Destinations’?

After opening just two months ago, a new Long Island restaurant is quickly jumping to star status among local eaters.

Huntington's The Farm Italy, which describes itself as having “a menu that gives new life to modern-classic Italian cuisine with an intriguing collection of alluring cocktails,” opened its doors on Valentine’s Day 2023.

Owned by the same minds as other popular New York restaurants like The Shed and Basito Mexican, The Farm Italy promises simple, fresh, seasonal Italian food to Huntington residents.

So far, it seems that the restaurant is living up to the hype, according to Long Island foodies and Yelp reviewers alike.

Justin B., of New Hyde Park, wrote on Yelp that “everything about the meal was perfect.”

This was the second time Justin had reviewed The Farm Italy (he had visited two weeks before for one of the restaurant’s training nights), saying, “I almost never write reviews, but this meal (and the last one there) necessitated it.”

With options ranging from cacio e pepe to branzino to oysters to boneless ribeye, it appears the new eatery offers something for every taste.

To wash down their meals, diners can choose from a variety of craft cocktails, such as the gin and chamomile sour, espresso martini, or the Farm Italy lemonade (made with Tito’s, lemon, honey, and basil, the menu states).

“The drinks were exceptional,” wrote Sophia L. of Smithtown, “It was hard to choose a drink of choice as all the options looked great… I can see why this has a 30-plus day wait for a reservation!”

One of the few complaints one can find about The Farm Italy is its bread appetizer, which costs $10, with one Facebook user commenting that not having free bread is “a ripoff.”

Even so, the eatery, with its art-lined walls and ambient feel, has been a hit, racking up 24 five-star reviews since its opening.

“Outstanding restaurant,” Michael G. of Plainview wrote.

The Farm Italy, he claimed, “will be one of the top Long Island restaurant destinations.”

The Farm Italy is located at 12 Gerard Street in Huntington. It's open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, with lunch hours coming soon. For more information, or to make a reservation, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.