This Nesconset Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Latin American Restaurant

A familiar Long Island Latin restaurant has earned a prestigious honor for the ninth time in 10 years, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

This year, Nesconset favorite Maria's Mexican and Latin Cuisine on Smithtown Boulevard in Suffolk County once again took the honor, supplanting Besito Mexican as the "Best Latin American Restaurant on Long Island."

Maria's has now earned that distinction for nine of the past 10 years dating back to 2013.

Organizers of the poll highlighted the restaurant's kid-friendly nature, noting that it's also a place for groups of friends to gather with free Wi-Fi for those looking to get some work done while dining out.

The restaurant also offers special holiday menus, catering, and curbside pickup for anyone on the go. Maria's also offers live music on Thursday nights to go along with their monthly tapas tastings.

"Maria’s Mexican and Latin Cuisine opens the senses to something magical that is geared towards sophisticated palates," they said. "The Latin American cuisine is anything but ordinary. Classic Latin-Mex cuisine pairs with specialty cocktails in quaint digs with monthly tapas nights.

"The chefs at Maria’s know how to prepare tasty, gluten-free, and low-fat meals, and Long Islanders have voted Maria’s the best Latin American Restaurant spot for nine years. The bar at this restaurant is fully stocked, so pair your meal with a glass of wine or beer."

The complete “Best of LI” results can be found here.

