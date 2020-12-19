Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
This Long Island Restaurant Draws Rave Reviews For French Fare

Christina Coulter
The interior of Brasserie Persil.
The interior of Brasserie Persil. Photo Credit: Brasserie Persil's website

A French brasserie on Long Island has earned a four-star rating on Yelp from over 100 reviewers. 

Reviewers of Oceanside's Brasserie Persil particularly enjoyed the restaurant's Coq a Vin, wine-braised chicken with mushrooms, lardon, mushrooms and garlic, which costs $24. 

"They served a half chicken braised in red wine with mushrooms and mashed potatoes on the side," wrote Ally R. "I recommend asking for extra sauce to dip the chicken in."

Also enjoyed by a number of reviewers was the establishment's Persil salad. 

"This salad was fresh and delicious," Ally R. wrote. "It had white beans, artichokes, arugula and delicious ricotta salata cheese. My family had never tried this cheese before and they were pleased. It was a nice start to the meal."

Persil sells a number of shellfish dishes, including various preparations of mussels, little neck clams and larger clams. Among their entrees are as follows: 

  • Beef bourguignon, a classic French beef stew braised with red wine
  • An herb-crusted rack of lamb, served with sautéed spinach, roasted potato and rosemary au jus
  • A roasted cornish hen, served with mashed potatoes and string beans in a lemon rosemary au jus
  • Butternut squash gnocchi
  • Sole meunière,  which is dredged in flour, pan fried in butter and served with the resulting brown butter sauce, parsley and lemon.

Brassiere Persil is open from Tuesday through Saturday for outdoor dining from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Reservations can be made and takeout orders can be placed on the restaurant's website or by calling 516-992-1742.

