This Hamlet Ranks Best Place To Live In Suffolk County

Long Island has a lot to offer, but this hamlet ranks among the best.

Dix Hills in the town of Huntington has been named the number one best place to live in Suffolk County, receiving a grade of A+ from the popular ranking website Niche.

The eleven categories Dix Hills was rated on include the cost of living, public schools, nightlife, and more.

Out of the individual category grades, Dix Hills received perfect scores (A+) for its public schools, health and fitness, and being good for families. It also received an A in outdoor activities.

The rest of Dix Hills’ categories ranked highly as well, with housing, jobs, weather, and diversity earning a B grade.

To round it out, the nightlife at Dix Hills was rated B+ and the cost of living earned a B-.

Niche pulls and analyzes data from dozens of public sources such as the US Census, National Climatic Data Center, and the FBI, as well as millions of reviews and surveys, its website states.

