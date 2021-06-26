Separate Drive-Thru Dinosaur Exhibits Roaring In Suffolk, Nassau

A taste of Jurassic Park is has come to Long Island.

More than 40 photorealistic dinosaurs are returning from extinction for families and dino fans on Long Island as the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru is now running at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park.

The park will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays through Sunday, July 11. Tickets will cost $49.95 for vehicles with up to seven occupants and $54.95 for vehicles with eight or more.

In Nassau, the tours will be held at Point Lookout Town Beach on Lido Boulevard from Saturday, Oct. 2 through Monday, Oct. 25. The prices will remain the same.

According to organizers, “the Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru will transform outdoor areas throughout the region into a fun-filled drive-thru experience complete with life-like dinosaurs, baby dino, and trainer meet and greets, photo opportunities, adventures, and memories of epic proportions.”

Upon arrival, participants are given a Survival Pack, which includes items such as a passport, a scavenger hunt for kids to explore during the route, writing utensils, and a baby dinosaur egg they are directed to protect.

Officials said that Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on research about how we’ve come to understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.

“Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour.”

Equipment will be sanitized frequently throughout the event, and employees will be applying hand sanitizer and regularly washing their hands due to the continued presence of COVID-19.

Tickets for the event are available here, though reservations are filling up fast.

