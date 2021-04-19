Popular Long Island Restaurant Offers Tasty Dishes, Treelined Outdoor Patio

For those ready for a touch of rich, Mediterranean cuisine with a decidedly Greek flair, then a visit to Onior Taverna might be the answer.

Located in Woodbury on Long Island, Onior Taverna showcases what they call "the senses of the Island of Greece," using the freshest of ingredients and seafood.

A glance at the menu proves that to be true with inventive dishes such as seafood squid ink linguine to organic "frenched" chicken.

Since opening in 2018, Onior has become a favorite for Long Islanders with a sophisticated taste, and it shows with plenty of five-star reviews on Yelp and chatter among foodies.

The fresh fish selections. Yelp

"First time going to Oniro, glad we decided to try this place! The food was excellent, fresh seafood, cocktails were great, the staff extremely attentive. Enough room between tables, it seems they're following all safety measures for Covid-19," said one Yelper.

And, speaking of COVID-19, for those worried about sitting inside a restaurant, they offered take-out in addition to having an outdoor patio with nice views, as well as tents equipped with heaters for colder nights.

The prices are on the high side, but the restaurant does offer a prix-fixe menu from 4 to 6:30 p.m. for $34 that includes an appetizer, main choice, and dessert. Note: For dine-in only, no take-out.

Some favorites on the menu definitely seem to be the fresh seafood offered daily at market price.

An octopus plate. Yelp

"We had the shrimp saganaki and eggplant chips to start. Both were excellent - especially the shrimp. They were huge and the sauce was tasty," said another Yelp reviewer.

Also mentioned many times were the Sangaria and the dessert choices.

"The sangria was AWESOME - I tried both white and red and definitely recommend both," said another.

Doesn't sound Greek enough for you? Then here's a review that proves, while the dishes may sound mainstream, they are all based on Greek cuisine.

"Fantastic Greek restaurant in Long Island. Red Snapper for 2 was delicious paired with the Santorini Wine was great. Greek Yogurt for dessert was a great ending. We'll be back," A Yelper raved.

So if you have Greek on the mind, then head for Oniro. Reservations are suggested.

The restaurant is located at 8289 Jericho Turnpike in Woodbury.

