New Suffolk County Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews

A new Long Island eatery has received positive reviews for its selection of southern cuisine.

Lola’s Southern Cuisine hosted its grand opening in Suffolk County late last year at 2717-A Route 112 in Medford.

The menu features a wide variety of chicken dishes, including chicken and waffles, fried chicken, and wings.

Guests can also order sides of mashed potatoes, homemade fries, cornbread, candied yams, and more.

Reviewers have listed the chicken and ribs among some of the standout menu items served at Lola's.

"We have no complaints at all because this was by far one of the best southern foods we've had," Lily F., of Brooklyn, said in a Yelp review. "The full rack of ribs fell right off the bone and it was so full of flavor.

"The chicken was so good that we didn't use any sauce, and that RARELY ever happens with fried chicken but it was just that amazing. The crazy part is that my boyfriend and I went to Texas a few weeks after and the food there doesn't come anywhere near to how good this restaurant is."

For those with a sweet tooth, Lola's also offers a variety of desserts. Some desserts listed on the menu include sweet potato pie, pistachio cake, banana pudding and coconut-pineapple cake.

Online reviews have also praised the eatery's peach cobbler.

"We definitely will be back to try the ribs, pork you name it," Jackie M., of Farmingville, said in a Yelp review. "OH! and don't leave there unless you had their peach cobbler!!!

The restaurant is closed on Mondays. Find more information about Lola's here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.