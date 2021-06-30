New Restaurant Offers Inventive Food From Long Island 'Ghost Kitchen'

A new "ghost kitchen" recently opened on Long Island is becoming all the rage with foodies who like to eat healthily and on the go.

Jeera, a "ghost kitchen restaurant" that operates inside a Long Island favorite -- Akbar -- the Indian restaurant in Garden City, serves healthy wraps, salads, and snack rolls with bold and unique Indian flavors, all to go, or for delivery.

Ghost kitchens are opening up all over the country as dining out has changed since the pandemic and allows several restauranteurs to operate out of a single location (kitchen) and then sell their food through takeout or delivery.

The owner of Jeera is able to work out of Akbar because her mother owns the restaurant.

The menu is pretty simple and offers a variety of bowls, snack rolls, and wraps, all with an eye on health and flavor. Vegan options are also available.

A selection of bowls offered at Jeera. Yelp

One Yelper has this to say about the new take-out venue: "Great new spot in Garden City that has now become my go-to for a quick and healthy snack or full lunch/dinner option. I had the chargrilled chicken bowl, impossible meat snack roll, and the smashed paneer snack square - highly recommend. The food was tasty and delicious on its own, but the sauce options take the meal to another level completely."

Some menu choices, which are pretty expansive, include a Thai chicken bowl and a leg of lamb bowl, along with minced "impossible" meat and roasted cauliflower wraps, as well as several different snack-sized rolls.

An 'impossible' meat burger wrap. Kathy Reakes

Another Yelper said: "This place is a rare find and the food was super delicious. I'm in the area for work and wanted to grab a quick bite. I ordered a lamb bowl and a Thai basil wrap and they were both great."

So if you like to grab-and-go and enjoy flavorful, healthy food, give Jeera a whirl.

To place an order, visit online here. To pick up, visit Akbar at 2 South St., in Garden City.

