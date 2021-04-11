New Long Island Thai Restaurant Off To Strong Start

If Thai noodles are your thing, then a new restaurant on Long Island that is off to a strong start might just be your spot.

Open for only two months in Bethpage, the Theo Thai Bistro is racking up the five-star reviews on Yelp and with foodies alike.

The owner, Thanida Nguyen, said the restaurant focuses on lightly prepared dishes with strong aromatic components and a spicy edge. It's also served with love.

"Friendly family-owned restaurant. This was the best place I tried for Vietnamese food in LI and the Thai food was so delicious," said one Yelper.

Some menu favorites seem to be Theo's sampler (which contained 2 dumplings, spring roll, shrimp in a blanket, and fish cakes) and of course, the pho noodles with beef, shrimp, and chicken.

"The pho made my day since I been craving a good bowl of pho for weeks! This pho was savory like it should be. I have been to other places and it's sweet which I am not used to. Definitely coming back to try the other items!"

Yelpers also seem to really like the drunken noodles: "The drunken noodles were by far the BEST I've had anywhere, especially on Long Island. The Pad Thai was great too- a lot of halal places tend to add too much sweetness but this was perfect (and not too greasy)."

Theo's get lots of props for having friendly service and for being clean, and COVID-19 friendly as well.

But the food is what is speaking to Long Island noodle lovers.

"Definitely one of the best Thai food I've ever tasted. You can be sure that they took the time to make this food delicious and tasty. The food is very flavorful. We will definitely order here again. I think we found our go-to Thai place," said another.

If you arent' a noodle person there are plenty of other items on the menu including fish and chicken dishes, salads, and lots of desserts including a hot lava cake.

So if noodles are now on your brain, throw on your stretchy pants and head to Theo Thai Bistro.

Note: The Thai iced tea is also a hit with most who wrote a review.

The restaurant is located at 621 Hicksville Road, in Bethpage.

