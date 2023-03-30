New Coram Restaurant Brings West To East

Get on island time, without having to leave Long Island.

When new Coram restaurant Poki Poke opened its doors at 1710 Route 112 Ste. 3 in February 2023, it brought a little slice of Hawaii to the northeast. And so far, Long Islanders have loved it.

Poki Poke’s menu features mainly poke bowls, where diners can make their own combination, or choose from the restaurant’s seven pre-made bowls (including one vegan option).

Howard R., of Coram, wrote on Poki Poke’s Yelp page that his wife urged him to try it out.

“I picked out the ingredients and the bowl was fresh, delicious, and satisfying,” he wrote. “Can't wait to go back.”

After finishing a bowl, customers can indulge in a sweet treat with the eatery's mochi ice cream and bubble tea.

On Facebook, Josh Kap said they “highly recommended” eating at the poke place.

“Fresh fresh fresh,” they wrote in their post. Another user agreed, commenting that Poki Poke’s food goes “above and beyond.”

Poki Poke is open for business Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Click here for more information.

