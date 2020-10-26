COVID-19: Long Island Eatery Readjusts Approach For Classic Greek Fare Amid Pandemic

A new chef has elevated the menu of a restaurant on Long Island with a fresh perspective on traditional Greek fare amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oniro Taverna in Woodbury announced the hiring of its new chef, Peter Spyropoulos earlier this week.

Born in Queens, Spyropoulos spent his formative years developing his palette in Greece before attending the Culinary Institute of America, located in Dutchess County, in Hyde Park.

The restaurant has also devised a COVID-19 strategy, checking the temperatures of all diners and taking their contact information for contact-tracing, in case an individual contracts the virus.

"There is a very cozy atmosphere, nice service with all the necessary precautions per Covid-19," wrote reviewer Inna F. on Yelp. "We've been to Greek restaurants many times and this one is a really good choice if you look for Greek cuisine.

"We had eggplant chips - how do they cook them? So crispy! Also fried calamari--the best! Bronzino and chicken kebab, and even rice as a side dish were very tasty! Everything was cooked perfectly and served at the proper temperature"

The restaurant boasts an environment with a Mediterranean feel, using earth tones, white-washed tables, basket light fixtures, an indoor fireplace and an outdoor seating area within a large heated tent.

Diners can begin their dinners with a classic Greek salad made with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, white onion, kalamata olives and barrel-aged feta cheese. Appetizers include a slew of Greek spreads, like:

Melitzanosalata, a Greek eggplant dip

Tzatziki; Taramasalata, a cured cod-based dip, mixed with olive oil and lemon juice

Classic hummus

Chef Spyropoulos uses his mother's recipe for Spanakopita, a classic Greek pastry with fresh spinach, leek and feta cheese layers within crispy phyllo dough. Keftedakia, tender meatballs made with lamb and beef and seasoned with parsley and garlic, are also available.

Thin zucchini and eggplant chips, called kolokithakia tiganita, are also on the appetizer menu; so is octapodi, or grilled octopus.

Among entrees are:

Branzino, presented with the entire fish

Grilled lamb chops with lemon potatoes and tzatziki

"Cowboy ribeye" with parmesan truffle potatoes

Two Greek pastas are on the menu: shrimp with linguine cooked in fresh tomatoes, marinara sauce, white wine, shallots, scallions, fresh basil, seafood stock, salt, pepper, oregano, butter and olive oil; and astakomakaronada, a lobster pasta.

On Oniro's lunch menu, made available between noon and 3 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, is:

A lobster roll

A 8-ounce house burger

A Mandarin salad with spinach, goat cheese, walnuts and white button mushrooms, covered in strawberry-walnut dressing

A three-course price-fixed menu, costing $25 and including a glass of house red or white wine, is also available.

All desserts are made in-house, and include:

Baklava, a Greek pastry that layers crispy phyllo bread with honey, almonds, walnuts and cinnamon

Chocolate Souffle

Ekmek, another phyllo pastry layered with custard and topped with pistachio whipped cream

Beverages at Oniro include

A selection of Greek wines

Ananas cocktails

Pineapple-infused vodka

Oniro, masticha, tsipouro and pomegranate

Kalokairi, Hendrick’s gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, basil and cucumber

Authentic Greek teas and coffees are also on the menu.

Family platters, including a meat platter and a seafood platter, are available for curbside pickup, and the restaurant delivers via Doordash.

