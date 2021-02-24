American Modern Long Island Eatery Offers Mix Of Comfort Food, Gourmet Dishes

A modern American restaurant with a sumptuous, yet casual atmosphere and gourmet dishes continues to attract rave reviews more than 10 years after it first opened on Long Island.

Built to attract singles, couples, families, and friends, City Cellar in Westbury features a large dining room with high ceilings, warm wood trim, and soft lighting.

The restaurant also has an extensive wine cellar (hence the name) kept behind the bar and enclosed by walls of glass that runs from the restaurant’s floor to ceiling showcasing the variety of varietals and blends.

City Cellar’s “daily wine flights” have been well received, said the owners.

The menu features brick-earth, oven-fired, thin-crust pizzas (the Black truffle pie comes with Taleggio, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms, and baby arugula), Blackened shrimp tacos, Charred octopus, Ricotta gnocchi, Wagyu beef sliders, Frenched Chicken Milanese, antipasto and charcuterie boards, Carrot cake, Tartufo, and Banana cream pie.

City Cellar serves brunch on Sundays and an optional pix fixe menu on weekdays.

The kitchen is helmed by Executive Chef and part-owner Michael Abbatiello. Abbatiello’s chef bonafides are strong. He has worked in numerous NYC restaurants include Michelin star-rated Ai Fiori, Nobu Fifty Seven, and Reecette. He was previously the executive chef at Naples 45 in the Met Life Building.

The excellent food has been noticed by many local foodies, including Yelp critic Ry H. of Forest Hills.

“We had the shrimp tacos, lamb chop special, and the calamari,” said Ry H. describing a January meal. “Shrimp tacos (3) on corn tortillas had a kick and we liked them a lot. Lamb chops were banging and the hummus and eggplant salad that came with it was delicious. Calamari was a large portion and included some cornmeal fried zucchini. It came with marinara and a white sauce that we didn't know what it was but we loved it. Overall excellent and plan to come back soon.”

Another Yelp food critic, Amanda H. of Jamaica, NY, praised the knowledgeable, accommodating, and friendly staff. This month marked her fifth time dining at City Cellar - and she was more impressed than ever before.

“This time may have been my favorite primarily because of the service I received,” said Amanda H. “Upon first arriving we were directed to be seated in one of the event spaces as opposed to the typical dining area that I am accustomed to, due to COVID-19; however, after speaking with the manager and expressing our willingness to wait for our desired seating, he accommodated us in no time.

"In addition, our waitress was also very kind.....she provided suggestions, was very personable and even took pictures of us at the end of our evening. Even with it being Valentine's Day and amidst COVID-19, I did not feel uncomfortable or overwhelmed in any way. I yet again enjoyed my visit.”

City Cellar, 1080 Corporate Dr., Westbury, is open Monday-Thursday, noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. To contact the restaurant for reservations call (516) 693-5400 or go to citycellarny.com.

