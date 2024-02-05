Lane Closures Scheduled For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

The eastbound right and center lanes of the Long Island Expressway are scheduled to close between exit 61 and exit 62 in Brookhaven overnight Thursday night, Feb. 8.

Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m. Friday, Febwhile crews conduct bridge maintenance, according to the Department of Transportation.

The ramp for exit 62 will also be closed during that time.

The left and HOV lanes, along with the South Service Road, will remain open.

Transportation officials warned of possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

