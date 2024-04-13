The incident occurred in Lake Grove on Sunday, March 17, after a wallet was stolen in Bohemia.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police, a wallet was reported stolen from Panera Bread, located at 5191 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia.

Police said that a short time later, a man attempted to use the credit cards at the Apple Store in the Smith Haven Mall.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

