Know Him? Man Wanted For Theft From Centereach Store

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly sold a MacBook Pro laptop from a Best Buy store.

Know Him? Man wanted for allegedly stealing an Apple computer at a Centereach Best Buy store. 

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Centereach at the store located at 261 Pond Path around 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 8.

According to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police detectives, the man stole a MacBook Pro laptop valued at $1,900 and left the area in what appeared to be a white Honda CR-V.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. 

Anyone with information about the incident can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

