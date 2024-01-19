Overcast 25°

Know Him? Man Wanted For Hate Crime In Stony Brook

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly vandalized a political sign with hate speech.

 Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in October 2023 in Stony Brook around 4:40 a.m. outside of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 380 Northbound Nicolls Road. 

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, or online at www.P3Tips.com

All calls, text messages, and emails will be kept confidential.

