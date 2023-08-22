Fair 77°

Kayaker Rescued After Suffering Medical Emergency At Lake Ronkonkoma

A 59-year-old man is recovering after being rescued from a Long Island lake during a kayaking outing.

Emergency crews were called at around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, for a kayaker in distress at Lake Ronkonkoma, according to Suffolk County Police.

The man suffered a medical emergency and his kayak began taking on water, prompting someone on shore to call 911, police said.

Four members of the Suffolk County Police Department swam out to the man and brought him to shore.

He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was in stable condition. 

