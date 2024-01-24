Jackpot: Deer Park Man Claims $1M Lottery Prize

Tarig Osman, of Deer Park, claimed a $1 million prize after hitting the jackpot on the “Millionaire Maker” scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced.

Osman snagged the ticket in Deer Park at Jai Maharaj, located at 474 Grand Boulevard.

He took home $651,000 after paying taxes.

Scratch-off games generated over $4.4 billion in sales last year, lottery officials said. Of that, school districts in Suffolk County received more than $359 million in Lottery Aid to Education funds.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

