ID Theft: Amityville Man Wore Surgical Masks, Used Fraudulent Credit Cards, Police Say

New York State Police said that in November 2022, investigators received a complaint about a fraudulent purchase from the North Fork True Value in Riverhead.

Investigators used the surveillance videos to identify the suspect and connect him to the other crimes he had committed over the two years.

After a lengthy investigation, the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Anton S. Millsaps, age 34, of Amityville, and charged him with:

Identity theft in the first and second degrees, both felonies;

Grand larceny in the fourth degree, a felony);

Four counts of unlawful possession of personal identification information (a Class A misdemeanor).

Millsaps has been known to walk into hardware stores and bike stores with a surgical mask, use fraudulent credit card information to make purchases, and put those items in the back of a white SUV and drive off, police said

State Police are asking for any witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who believes they were a victim of Millsaps’s crimes to contact them at 631-756-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.