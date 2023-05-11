Light Rain 71°

SHARE

ID Released For Person Killed After LIRR Train Hits Car In Eastport

Officials have released the name of the person struck and killed by a Long Island Railroad train.

MTA officials have released the name of the person in a car that was struck and killed by an LIRR train.
MTA officials have released the name of the person in a car that was struck and killed by an LIRR train. Photo Credit: MTA on Twitter/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County resident, Malkhaz Khutsishvili, age 63, of Speonk, was killed around 6:30 p.m., on Monday, May 8 in Eastport, MTA officials said.

At the time of the crash, the railroad gates were down and the warning lights were flashing, but the car edged under the gates and was struck at the South Bay Avenue crossing, officials said.

Khutsishvili was the only person in the vehicle, the MTA said.

The incident is under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE