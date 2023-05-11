ID Released For Person Killed After LIRR Train Hits Car In Eastport

Suffolk County resident, Malkhaz Khutsishvili, age 63, of Speonk, was killed around 6:30 p.m., on Monday, May 8 in Eastport, MTA officials said.

At the time of the crash, the railroad gates were down and the warning lights were flashing, but the car edged under the gates and was struck at the South Bay Avenue crossing, officials said.

Khutsishvili was the only person in the vehicle, the MTA said.

The incident is under investigation.

