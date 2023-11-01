ID Released After Human Remains Found At Sunken Meadow State Park In Smithtown

The discovery was made just before 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at Sunken Meadow State Park in Smithtown.

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, New York State Police identified the man as 20-year-old Yoneli Abimael Ramos-Moreno, most recently of Brentwood.

Visitors to the park stumbled upon Ramos-Moreno’s remains near a trail at the park’s southern end.

His death is being investigated as a homicide and police said he died recently.

Troopers did not speculate on a cause of death or a possible motive.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact New York State Police at 631-756-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for tips leading to an arrest.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

