Huntington Station Man Pulled Unresponsive From Pool

A Long Island man is in critical condition after being pulled unresponsive from a home pool.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Kathy Reakes
The Huntington Station man was pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool in the hamlet of West Hills around 2 p.m., Sunday, May 19.

According to the Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a 911 call on West Hills Road after a 45-year-old man and acquaintance of the homeowner was found unresponsive.

A resident of the home began CPR until first responders arrived.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported by ambulance to Huntington Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

