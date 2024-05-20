The Huntington Station man was pulled unresponsive from a residential swimming pool in the hamlet of West Hills around 2 p.m., Sunday, May 19.

According to the Suffolk County Police, officers responded to a 911 call on West Hills Road after a 45-year-old man and acquaintance of the homeowner was found unresponsive.

A resident of the home began CPR until first responders arrived.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported by ambulance to Huntington Hospital, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.