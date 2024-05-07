Human Remains Found In North Babylon

A 911 caller reported finding the skeletal remains in a wooded area of Southards Pond Park in North Babylon, south of Sunrise Highway, on Feb.15, 2023, at approximately 1 p.m.

Following an investigation by Homicide Squad detectives, the cause of death was determined to be non-criminal in nature.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office believes the remains to be of a Black man between the ages of 25 and 40.

He is between 5-foot-11 inches and 6-foot-5 inches and had been dead for approximately two years before being found.

He wore a black jacket with “Nike Running” on the sleeve, black pants with black and white basketball sneakers, and a gray running hat.

It is under investigation whether a backpack located near the body belonged to the man.

Above is a sketch released by police of what the man is believed to have looked like.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the identity of this man to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392. All calls will be kept confidential.

