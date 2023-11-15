'Heinous Act': Dad's Friend Breaks Into Bay Shore Home, Sexually Assaults 4-Year-Old, Cops Say

Darwin Barbacastillo, age 27, of Brentwood, was arraigned on sexual assault and related charges in Suffolk County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 15, stemming from an alleged break-in at a home in Bay Shore.

Prosecutors said Barbacastillo entered the victim’s home through a back door at around 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, while the family was still sleeping.

Once inside, he was reportedly caught on surveillance video wandering through the home and testing bedroom doors to see if they were locked.

Eventually, he is seen entering a bedroom where two 4- and 9-year-old sisters are sleeping, according to prosecutors.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Barbacastillo sexually abuse the 4-year-old, waking her up. He reportedly then fled the home.

The victim’s father woke up a short time later and found both girls in the hallway crying.

When they told him what had happened, he reviewed the surveillance video and instantly recognized Barbacastillo as someone he had met a couple times through mutual friends.

The father also saw that the sexual abuse was captured on video, prosecutors said.

Suffolk County Police arrested Barbacastillo later that day. In court Wednesday, he was arraigned on the following charges:

Predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)

Criminal sexual act (felony)

Burglary as a sexually motivated felony

Sexual abuse (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (misdemeanor)

"This defendant allegedly invaded the privacy of a home to commit a heinous act of sexual abuse of a 4-year-old child,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney.

“Children deserve the utmost protection, especially while they are in their own homes where they should feel safe. My office will do everything in its power to hold those who prey upon children accountable.”

He was ordered held at the Suffolk County jail while his case proceeds, and is due back in court on Tuesday, Dec. 19.

