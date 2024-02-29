Hate Color? This $38M Monochromatic Mansion In East Hampton May Be Your Sweet Escape

Color-averse house hunters should feel right at home in this monochromatic mansion in East Hampton boasting 5,500-square-feet of living space situated on 2.7 acres.

Asking price? $38 million.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom estate, located at 64 West End Avenue, offers complete privacy with “breathtaking” views of the Atlantic Ocean and Georgica Pond.

Surrounded by preserved land, new buyers will also enjoy over 950 feet of pond frontage.

“Enjoy abundant natural light and scenic water vistas from nearly every room in the home,” reads the listing from Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

Those scenic views are clearly evident in the listing photos, which notably show the house clad in all white exterior walls with a white roof, white chimneys, and a white patio.

That blank color scheme continues inside, where the interior walls, flooring, built-in bookcases, and ceiling are – you guessed it – all white.

For the glass-half-full crowd yearning for a splash of color, consider it a blank canvas to go crazy.

