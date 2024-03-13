Hair Don't: Customer Skips Out On $168 Bill At Commack Salon, Police Say

The alleged incident happened Friday, Feb. 9 in Commack, at the Bocu Salon on Jericho Turnpike.

Suffolk County Police said the woman received hair and nail services from the business valued at $168 and left without paying.

The agency released several photos showing the alleged culprit.

Anyone with information leading to a conviction may be eligible for a cash reward being offered by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted on the organization’s website or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

