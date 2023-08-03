Gunshot Then Crash: 32-Year-Old Dies In Shooting, Wreck On Shirley Roadway

The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in Shirley, near William Floyd Parkway and Rugby Drive.

Suffolk County Police detectives determined that Daniel Johnston, age 32, of Shirley, was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of William Floyd Parkway when he crashed into a pole and fence.

When medics arrived, they discovered that he had been shot in the leg.

Johnston was taken by ambulance to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Police did not speculate on a possible motive in the shooting and no suspects have been arrested.

Johnston was a graduate of William Floyd High School and worked as a drywall finisher and painter, according to his Facebook profile.

“Another good dude gone,” his friend Christopher Raines wrote in a tribute.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-852-6392.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.