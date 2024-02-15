Fair 35°

SHARE

Girl Who Attends Walt Whitman High School Accused Of Posting Threat Of Mass Harm

A teenage girl who attends a Long Island high school has been accused of posting a threat of mass harm on social media.

Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

Walt Whitman High School in Huntington Station.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Walt Whitman High School, located in Huntington Station on West Hills Road around midday on Thursday, Feb. 15, the student allegedly made the threat.

Officers located and isolated the 15-year-old, and an investigation was conducted in which the student’s locker, book bag and home were searched, said police. 

She was arrested at the school at approximately 12:35 p.m. 

Officers determined there was no credible threat.

The girl was charged with threat of mass harm, a Class B misdemeanor, and will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE