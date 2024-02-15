Girl Who Attends Walt Whitman High School Accused Of Posting Threat Of Mass Harm

Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers responded to Walt Whitman High School, located in Huntington Station on West Hills Road around midday on Thursday, Feb. 15, the student allegedly made the threat.

Officers located and isolated the 15-year-old, and an investigation was conducted in which the student’s locker, book bag and home were searched, said police.

She was arrested at the school at approximately 12:35 p.m.

Officers determined there was no credible threat.

The girl was charged with threat of mass harm, a Class B misdemeanor, and will be arraigned in Suffolk County Family Court at a later date

