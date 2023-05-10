George Santos Arrested In Central Islip, Charged With 13 Counts

The arrest took place early Wednesday in Central Islip.

According to the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York's Office, Santos, a 34-year-old right-wing Republican, was charged with:

Seven counts of wire fraud,

Three counts of money laundering,

Theft of public funds,

Two counts of making false statements on federal disclosure forms.

The indictment was returned on Tuesday, May 9 under seal by a federal grand jury sitting in Central Islip.

Santos will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon before US Magistrate Judge Arlene R. Lindsay at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

“This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations,” stated US Attorney Breon Peace. “Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself.

"He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.

Santos has been hammered by questions about his background, where his money came from and his campaign finances since shortly after his election last Fall.

Santos could face 20 years in jail if found guilty.

On Wednesday, when he appears before the count, Santos could be released on his own recognizance, or required to pay bail. In addition, he could be required to relinquish his passports.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.