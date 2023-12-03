Full Closures Scheduled For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Brookhaven

Both directions of the Long Island Expressway are once again scheduled to close nightly at exit 63 in Brookhaven beginning Monday, Dec. 4.

I-495 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while crews facilitate a bridge deck renewal project, according to the Department of Transportation.

During the closure, drivers will be detoured onto the Service Road.

Transportation officials warned of possible delays and reminded drivers that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

