Full Closures Planned For Portion Of Long Island Expressway In Islip

The eastbound lanes of I-495 are scheduled to close at Sagtikos State Parkway (Exit 53) in Islip overnight Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

The westbound lanes will be closed through the same stretch the following night, Thursday, Aug. 3, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.

The closures will allow crews to facilitate a bridge cleaning project, the New York State Department of Transportation said.

Traffic will be detoured onto the Service Roads during those times.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for possible delays and are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

You can find the latest travel information by calling 511 or visiting 511ny.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.